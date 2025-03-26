A trip down memory lane planned for Drumquin this weekend

ON Saturday, March 29, while the clocks spring forward, time will go back a century at the Drumquin Community Youth Centre as the Drumquin Historical Society presents ‘A Night in the Glen 100 Years Ago’.

The evening promises a rich blend of music, storytelling, poetry, and song, offering a glimpse into life along the Glen Road in 1925.

The Glen Road, approximately six miles long, stretches from Dooish Crossroads to Annalough Crossroads on the Tyrone Fermanagh border. In 1925, over 70 houses were inhabited in this historic Glen, which boasts remnants of O’Neill forts at Dunaree, Dungormley, Duncannon, and Garrison Glebe.

The night’s programme is designed around an audio recording made in 1994 by a former resident of the Glen, the late author and poet Paddy Harpur.

Paddy recorded the songs and stories of the Glen residents as they were in 1925. His verbal commentary will be complemented by photographs of all the old residences, courtesy of the well-known Drumquin poet and author Paddy Montague.

A book containing photos and the history of old residences in Drumquin/Langfield parish is currently being compiled by Paddy Montague.

The Drumquin Historical Society greatly appreciates that Paddy Montague is sharing his research for what promises to be an exciting, enjoyable, and informative night.

The journey up the Glen will include stops at former locations of music, dance, and song, performed by a host of local artists.

Many of these artists are current residents or have family connections to the Glen, and they will perform the songs, poems, and stories that echoed through the Glen 100 years ago.

The event begins at 7:15pm on Saturday, March 29, with guests invited to enjoy tea and refreshments before setting off on this unique historical journey.