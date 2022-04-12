Acclaimed organist delights local audience

MOVING music resounded from the bellowing pipes of Andrew Forbes organ when he performed in Omagh First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday afternoon.

The pews were populated by young and old, as pupils from Omagh Academy joined some more senior members of community to hear Glasgow Cathedral’s Musical Director play as part of NIResounds celebration of the tenth anniversary of the NI International Organ Competition.

The diverse range of music which Andrew chose to perform acted as a beautiful metaphor for those in attendance, as his set-list, though unified by some essential quality, ebbed between songs of worship and secular tunes.

Advertisement

Rev Jane Nelson, thanking those who turned out to hear the awe-inspiring music, said, “What a treat to hear such wonderful sounds on a Tuesday afternoon.”

The supplier of those affecting sounds, Andrew, said, “I am delighted to have won the NI International Organ Competition back in 2014, because it has taken me to some great places.

“I was in London last week, I’m in Omagh today, and I will be in St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast this evening.”

Responding to how playing a small venue like Omagh First Presbyterian Church compares to playing those larger, more grandiose venues, Andrew was kind.

“Playing smaller venues, I find myself playing music I played earlier in my career.

“In Glasgow, the organs might be four times the size of the ones here, but in spite of that, I don’t find myself feeling limited by the organ. I just take a slightly different approach, but it’s great!”