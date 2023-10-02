Air Ambulance NI seeking volunteers

A DUNGANNON man who says he will be ‘forever grateful’ to the Air Ambulance NI for coming to his aid after a serious road traffic collision has urged more people across Tyrone to volunteer for the charity.

Tom Hadden, from Dungannon, has become a passionate advocate of the air ambulance following his experience, getting involved in fundraising and by becoming a volunteer.

Mr Hadden is forever grateful to the medical team who came to his aid and all who helped him at that time.

He had multiple surgeries to his leg and a long recovery, but his leg was saved.

The Dungannon man said, “I’ll always remember what the air ambulance team did for me that day. Volunteering is rewarding as I know that the time I give helps ensure the service is there for the next patient.”

Air Ambulance NI is particularly keen to grow its volunteer team in the Tyrone area.

It is encouraging people to find out more at two volunteer information sessions in the county.

The events are taking place on Tuesday, October 10 in the Silverbirch Hotel Omagh and then on Thursday, October 12 in the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown. Both will start at 7pm.

Janice Crowe, volunteer Coordinator for the charity, “Air Ambulance Northern Ireland has a busy ongoing programme of fundraising events throughout the year and is looking for your support!

“We’d like to invite anyone who is interested in finding out more about the work of Air Ambulance NI, and how they might help, to join us in Omagh or Cookstown.

“Some of our volunteers help once or twice a year, others a few hours weekly. Already this year volunteers have given almost 1,200 hours of support.”

Those planning to attend can register online via Eventbrite at Air Ambulance NI Information Evenings, Co. Tyrone | Eventbrite or call the AANI office on 028 92622677 for more information