All Our Yesterdays: 15.09.22

25 YEARS AGO/1997

Wedding invite for ‘hero’

The intripid actions of an Omagh man 23 years ago, when he rescued a young drowning girl, now a grown woman, invited the hero to be a guest at her wedding. Helen Carson, of Meelmore Drive, Strathroy, got married to her fiance, Richard Doherty, and among the many friends and relatives present to watch the local lady tie the knot in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh,was someone who had played a very important role in her life. Laurence Brannigan, who is now retired and lives with his wife in Centenary Park, was surprised – and, in his own words, ‘chuffed to bits’, when Helen contacted him, and asked if he would attend her wedding. He didn’t recognise the young lady on his doorstep with a wedding invitation, as being the five-year-old who he rescued from a river at Hunter Crescent in 1974. The little girl had fallen into the flooded stream, and was plucked from the swollen waters, lying face down, by Laurence, who had run to the scene.

New Chamber of Commerce

THE inagural meeting of Castlederg Chamber of Commerce was held at the Derg Valley Leisure Centre. The meeting was addressed by John Stringer, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry. An election of officers was then held, with Eugene Kearney appointed president. Other officers appointed included Charles Hamilton (vice president), Simon Brown (secretary), John Doherty (treasurer), Michelle McGuinness, and Geraldine McHale.

50 YEARS AGO/1972

Gunmen fire at police station

A DOZEN shots were fired by four gunmen in a teatime attack on the police station at Castlederg. The four men, all masked, were in a car, which drove past the junction of Ferguson Crescent, out Killeter Road, and opened fire when about 30 yards from the station. The bullets struck the walls of the building, and a sand-bagged sentry post by the front

door. No-one was injured. The car was then driven at speed towards the border. Pedestrians scattered on the footpaths as the sounds of the shots rang out. The police did not return fire.

Advertisement

Success for student

ANNE O’Lone, daughter of Mr and Mrs Charles E O’Lone, of Carrigans, Knockmoyle, has graduated with a BSc honours degree in Mathematics at the summer graduation of Queen’s University, Belfast. Miss O’Lone, who received her early education at Knockmoyle PS and Loreto Convent Grammar School, Omagh, intends to return to Queen’s to study for her diploma in Education.

Sad death

There has been widespread regret at the death, which took place at her home at Gardeville Avenue, Omagh, of Sadie Taylor. Mrs Taylor was a wife of Maurice Taylor, and mother of five young daughters, and a young son. The service at the home and graveyard was conducted by Canon J Wakley, rector of St Columbas’s Parish Church, assisted by Rev Kenneth Kingston, the curate.

75 YEARS AGO/1947

Old coin found

WHILE digging in the garden at the rear of the Royal Arms Hotel, Patrick Armstrong, an employee of the hotel, found a coin dated 1590. The coin is in a remarkable state of preservation; the inscriptions being easily decipherable. On one side is the head of Queen Elizabeth, and the inscription: ELIZA DG ANG ET HIB REGI, while on the other side is a crest and further inscription.

Infantile paralysis cases

IT is reported that there are now ‘several’ cases of infantile paralysis in the Omagh rural district. These are in Beragh, Ballyhallaghan, Knockmoyle, Loughmacrory, Liscable, Lisnecrieve, and Omagh. One of the cases is regarded as being rather serious, and five of these patients are being treated in Omagh Fever Hospital.

New appointment

J Browne, the popular assistant teacher in Leckpatrick PE School, Strabane, for many years has retired, and is succeeded by Margaret McCutcheon, Carricklee, Strabane.

Sanitary engineer dies

THE death has taken place, unexpectedly, of John McMahon, a well-known sanitary engineer, who established an extensive business in Strabane over the past 25 years.

Horses ‘wa n d e r e d ’

BEFORE Mr Miller, RM, at Fintona Court, Charles and John McDonagh were fined five shillings each for allowing their horses to wander on the road.

Advertisement

100 YEARS AGO/1922

House burned down

IN the early hours of the morning, the residence of Patrick McDaid, Tullyvinney, near Raphoe, was maliciously set on fire, and was totally destroyed. The escape, with their lives, of occupants, consisted of Mr McDaid, his wife, two sons, and a female relative, was really providential. It appears that all of the members of the family retired to bed at about 11 o’clock at night, and at about 2am, the father woke; almost suffocated by the fumes coming from the burning thatch. He lost no time in ascertaining the cause, and finding the entire roof of the back side of his cottage enveloped in flames. He proceeded with all possible haste to, at once, awaken the members of his household. The neighbours were then appraised, but very little could be done, owing to the inflammable nature of the roof. It is surprising to all why any person should attempt to cause annoyance to Mr McDaid.

Collided with horse and cart

A MOTOR car belonging to Charles Irwin, in which was seated John Skeffington, solicitor, collided with a horse and cart on the Ballygawley Road. It appears that the driver thought he could overtake the horse, causing the animal to shy, and swerve backwards. Both passengers were thrown out when the wheel of the car collided with the wheel of the cart, though, fortunately, injury was escaped.

Deceased in Edinburgh

REVEREND J Hamilton, a native of Newtownstewart, and Indian Missionary of the English Presbyterian Church, has died in Edinburgh.