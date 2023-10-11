All Our Yesterdays: October 5

100 years ago/1923

Cow falls 60 feet

A VALUABLE cow, the property of Mr J Ramsey of Castletown near Strabane, while grazing near Mr Ramsay’s house, became alarmed by dogs and fell over a cliff into Strabane Glen.

It was thought that the animal must have been instantly killed, having fallen over 60 feet on the rocks below, but when assistance was procured and the cow released from between two rocks in which she had been jammed, it was discovered that the only injuries she sustained was a broken horn, and a few bruises to her head.

The animal was driven home and has apparently sustained no serious injury.

Theft at Omagh railway

RECENTLY a number of articles have been stolen from goods wagons at the Omagh Railway Station, but no trace could be found of the culprits. However, when a number of boys were arrested for a burglary on Tuesday night, one of them admitted having committed the larcenies at the station. On Wednesday, accompanied by the police, he went to a field adjacent to the railway in Gortrush, and here the police found a box containing eight bottles of rum and some biscuits. No trace, except an empty box, was found of a number of bottles of mineral waters which were also stolen from the station premises. Later in the day, a boy named Gilleece, whose parents reside in Fountain Lane, was arrested in connection with the matter.

75 years ago/1948

The workhouse is no more

AFTER over a century of Poor Law Administration, the worst features of which drew a cry from the anguished heart of Charles Dickens in his book ‘Oliver Twist’, an Act of Parliament has caused sweeping changes to be made. Workhouses have ceased to function as hitherto and Boards of Guardians, set up in the last century to look after the needs of the poor, are no more. In common with Boards of Guardians all over the country, the Omagh Board met in the Workhouse, to say adieu to the precincts of a home, in which they and their predecessors had tended the poor of the district for 109 years, and which, by reason of its drab architecture, inside and out, could not fail to recall those descriptions of similar institutions by Charles Dickens.

At the final meeting of the Omagh Board, chairman Mr J P Robinson read the circular from the Ministry relative to the abolition of the Guardians. Outlining the history of the Omagh Board, Mr Robinson said the first meeting was held on June 15, 1839, the first chairman being Daniel Aughinleck. The first clerk was Joseph McKnight, who was employed at a salary of £40 per annum. The Workhouse was erected by James Creden, Enniskillen, at a cost of £6,557, a schoolmaster being appointed at £20 per annum and a schoolmistress at £15 per annum. Tributes were paid to Mr C Hunter and Mr J Hammond to the courtesy and consideration of the chairman, and the efficiency of the clerk, Mr Watson and Mr Robinson suitably replying.

50 years ago/1973

Bomb havoc in Cookstown

EIGHT people were injured – one seriously – when a massive bomb rocked the centre of Cookstown. It consisted of about 300lbs of explosives and was one of the biggest detonated in the North. It was in a van which has been hijacked in Pomeroy.

The RUC said afterwards that a warning was telephoned to them two minutes after the bomb exploded.

On the same day, an explosion destroyed the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Altmore, near Pomeroy. Shortly before this explosion, two cars were observed driving away from the church at high speed.

The Cookstown explosion, in a timber yard in James Street blew many pedestrians – mostly women shoppers – off their feet.

Windows in offices and shops over a half-mile radius were shattered and there was extensive damage to a block of flats and a number of houses nearby.

After the explosion, which was heard miles away, people rushed about in all directions and many were cut by flying glass which one onlooker described as a ‘storm of splinters’.

Seven men and two women were taken to the Mid-Ulster Hospital at Dungannon but only one man was detained overnight. Surgeons were performing an emergency operation on Arnold Beattie of Coagh who received multiple injuries.

SDLP Assembly member, Austin Currie visited the scene and described it as an outrage which words could not condemn.

25 years ago/1998

Mowlam launches initiative

MO MOWLAM joined around 100 invited guests at Omagh District Council for the launch of the Omagh Renewal and Beyond Initiative, at which the chief executive, John McKinney outlined plans for the physical restoration and economic development of Omagh. Using visual aids, the chief executive gave a ten minute presentation. He said that the launch was a response to the events of August 15 – “That dreadful day that we must never forget.”

The Secretary of State listened with interest as the chief executive outlined the steps to recovery. She praised the work that had been done and the imagination and fortitude of the people of the town, and said that the plan put people at its heart. In his address, the chief executive said that the community in Omagh, the business people, the voluntary sector and the elected members, all agreed that the town must go forward.

“Omagh will have a place in peace we hope, and we hope Omagh will be the last that any society has to suffer.”

He said that recovery had to deal with both the human and material aspects, and that the existing plans, programmes and initiatives must underpin the new and additional responses and that all sections and interests must have ownership of the project.

He also stressed that any rebuilding must take place in a sensitive way, a way which reflects the desire and needs of the people of Omagh.