This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
All Our Yesterdays: September 7

  • 12 September 2023
All Our Yesterdays: September 7
1972 Tyrone Minor team which won the Ulster GAA championship in Clones. Back row (left to right) - Mickey Quinn, Oliver O'Neill, Patsy Kerlin, Dessie McKenna, Colm McAleer, Jimmy Hughes, Hugh Mooney, Dominic Daly. Front row (left to right) - Jimmy McDaid, Declan Kennedy, Mickey Harte, Frank McGuigan, Gerry Goodwin, Justin O'Doherty, Tommy Campbell, Bosco O'Neill. Copyright - ©Ulster Herald
WeAre Tyrone - 12 September 2023
