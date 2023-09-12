All Our Yesterdays: September 7

1998 – 25 YEARS AGO

Chief executive steps down THE chief executive of Strabane Council, Dr Victor Eakin, has announced he is to retire from the post that he has held for the last seven years. The local authority’s most senior officer will vacate the post on December 31 of this year, in what is seen as a wholly-unexpected move. Advertisement Dr Eakin took up the post with Strabane District Council in September of 1991, under the chairmanship of Edward Turner. According to a press statement issued, Dr Eakin decided to avail of early retirement under the scheme available to local government employees. The chief executive was previously employed by Derry City Council as director of environmental services before his appointment to Strabane. War Memorial refurbishment STRABANE District Council may undertake to refurbish the War Memorial in Sion Mills after failing to secure outside funding for the work. Councillors agreed that if a funder is not identified for the work, costing almost £4,000, it will refurbish the Memorial. It will bring to an end a year-long request by the Strabane branch of the Royal British Legion, who approached council in June 1997. Visitors to Sion PARTICULARLY welcome visitors to Sion Mills are Leslie and Margaret ‘Maggie’ Gallant from London. Mrs Gallant, née Quigley, was formerly of New Street, Sion, and a daughter of a well-known family in the village.

1973 – 50 YEARS AGO

Breadvan burned in rioting Advertisement A BREADVAN was burned in the Drumrallagh Estate at Strabane in one of a number of incidents in the area. About 100 youths were involved in the incident, and the van had earlier been stolen in Kennedy Street. Earlier, when troops were stoned, a 16-year-old was detained for questioning. Crowds, mainly women, gathered in the Bowling Green, near the police station, and at the nearby ‘Meeting House’. Large, heavy concrete pillars – nicknamed ‘dragon’s teeth’, were overturned, and thus, opening the street to traffic. Esteemed nurse retires SISTER Nan Boyle of Strabane has retired from the nursing of the Tyrone County Hospital. One of the best-known and respected members of the senior nursing staff, Sister Boyle has been 37 years at the ‘County. Tributes to her were paid at a farewell function where she received a presentation of Waterford Glass and a cheque on behalf of the staff. She also received presentations from the League of Nurses local branch, and from the hospital’s social club. Sad death THE death has occurred of Thomas Logue, Ballyhatton. Mr Logue, who had turned 70, was a well-known figure in the village all his life. Most of his working life was spent in the gardens of Sion houses. Also a competent Irish dancer and football fan, he seldom failed to attend a match in the Brea Field.

1948 – 75 YEARS AGO

Weddings in Tyrone

THE wedding was celebrated in First Castlederg, Presbyterian Church, of Robert Parke Omagh, secretary of County Tyrone Health and Welfare committees, and Olive Mary Elizabeth Stewart, daughter of Mrs Stewart, Hillside House, Castlederg.

The ceremony was performed by Reverend S N Duff, BA, minister of Second Castlederg.

And a former Omagh beauty queen was married in St Columba’s Church, Omagh, when Ruth Warner, eldest daughter of Mr and Mrs John Warner, became the bride of Constable John Woods, Clogher, formerly stationed in the town.

The officiating clergymen were Reverend Canon Cullimore, and reverend RT Jennings, BA.

Bathing pool in Omagh?

THE interest of many will be centred on the meeting of the Omagh Urban Council when the report of the Finance Committee in connection with the building of a bathing pool in the town will be heard. Charles Hunter of UDC, the champion of such a necessary fixture in the town for a long time, informs us that a highly-supported petition, circulated among the people, should strengthen the argument.

Yeats comes home

THE remains of the Irish poet, William Butler Yeats, who died in Mentone in 1939, were transferred from the little cemetery of Roquebrune, outside Nice, to the corvette Macha ship, to take them to Sligo for reburial.

1923 – 100 YEARS AGO