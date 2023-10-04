Ulster Herald: 28.09.23

25 Years Ago

Healthcare bill at £2.5million

THE Secretary of State, Dr Mo Mowlam is currently considering the £2.5million ‘Recovery Plan’ for the treatment of those injured in the Omagh bombing.

The healthcare bill for the treatment of the 382 people physically injured, and the hundreds mentally traumatised by the 500lb car bomb explosion, is expected to reach a staggering £2.5million.

The multi-million pound bill relates only to short-medium term care. It sets out the costs that have already been incurred and the expected costs of care up until the end of March 1999 – to the Trust and hospitals in other parts of the North.

It does not include longterm care, the cost of which is currently difficult to anticipate, nor does it include the cost of prescriptions.

A cash injection to help alleviate the burden on hospitals and care centres across the Six Counties is expected from the British government, but has not yet been officially confirmed.

West Tyrone Assemblyman, Oliver Gibson, has called on the government to ensure that any financial assistance towards the massive costing will be over and above any budget allocation.

It has been revealed that almost £1million has already been spent on immediate response and hospital care after the Omagh bombing.

Over £350,000 has been earmarked for the creation of the Community Trauma Team.

50 Years Ago

A new era opens

ON Friday evening, the doors of Tyrone’s imposing County Hall will close on a local government system that has lasted nearly 75 years, and will open on Monday morning next to inaugurate the new system that sees the end of all councils hitherto in the county.

The four new District Councils and the two Area Boards will officially commence their legislative life. The County Council and all its subsidiary committees will go, as will, too, the Urban and Rural Councils.

The County Hall will remain as a centre of regional administration and will house Ministry of Development activities concerned with roads, planning and conservation which includes water and sewerage.

The Area Boards for Education and Libraries, and for Health and Personal Social Services will be responsible for all matters previously the sphere of the County Education Committee, the County Library Committee and the Committees of Health and Welfare.

Omagh is the headquarters of the new Education and Libraries Area Board which serves Fermanagh, a large part of Tyrone, Derry City and part of Derry County.

The Area Health Board has its headquarters in Derry.

The south and much of east Tyrone are served by other Area Boards.

The Health Area Board will have responsibility for hospitals, thus taking over the duties of the Hospital Committees which go out of existence this weekend.

75 Years Ago

Lorry overturns near Omagh

THE members of a squad of farm workers, being conveyed by lorry on Saturday from Omagh Labour Centre to farms in the districts of the Diamond, Ballinahatty and Loughmuck, had a providential escape from fatal injuries when the lorry overturned.

Fourteen of the men were injured but with the exception of three who were detained, were allowed to leave Omagh County Hospital after treatment.

The lorry had reached Loughmuck, about three miles from Omagh, when, on rounding a curve it capsized on the road, coming to rest with its wheels in the air, a complete wreck.

The men were thrown in all directions, but a number were fortunate to escape without injuries.

Local people and those travelling on the road towards Omagh came to the rescue. The more seriously injured were removed to Tyrone County Hospital by Omagh Union Ambulance, and lorries conveyed the lesser injured to the same institution.

It was found that John O’Neill, the driver of the lorry, Kevlin Road, Omagh, was the most seriously injured. He was unconscious, and was detained in hospital, but regained consciousness during the day. His main injuries are to his back.

Arthur Robinson, Church Street, Fintona, was also detained in hospital suffering from back injuries.

They were discharged after being treated by Dr Eaton who had a busy time.

100 Years Ago

Murdered in India

MRS Robert Staples, Cookstown, was enjoying a wireless service at the house of Mr William Leeper, Wellbrooke, Cookstown, on Saturday night when, about half-past nine the news was broadcasted, and quite clearly picked up, of the murder of a Colonel Magill Kennedy in an Indian railway carriage. There are two colonels in the Indian Army of that name, and one of them, Colonel William Magill Kennedy, is related by marriage to Mrs Staples. The identity of the murdered officer was not, therefore clearly established by the message, but later advices proved that it was the death of her relative which was intimated.

The discovery was made, says a message from Calcutta, when the Howrah-Monchyr Serai train reached Kiul, 152 miles from Calcutta on Saturday. Colonel Kennedy’s dead body was found in a compartment, and the injuries appeared to have been caused by stabbing. It is suspected that the crime was committed by thieves. A son of the late Mr C G B Kennedy, of Mullanfean, Stewartstown, deceased was 51 years of age, and was educated at Dungannon Royal School and Trinity College, Dublin. Entering the Indian Army in 1892, he had a distinguished career. Assistant Commissioner of Assam in 1894, he became Deputy Commissioner in 1905, Secretary to the Chief Commissioner in 1912, and Chief Secretary in 1913. He was appointed chairman of the Assam Labour Board in 1915, and in the following year he was made a Commander of the Order of the Indian Empire.