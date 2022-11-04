All the fun of the Apple Fair in Castlederg

THE streets of Castlederg were filled with fun and games last week for the return of the town’s Apple Fair.

One of the most unique events in the North, it traditionally happens on the last Friday of October each year.

But, like so many other annual events, the Covid-19 pandemic put the brakes on the festivities for a few years.

As a result, organisers were determined to make this year’s Apple Fair one to remember.

There is a tradition that apple sellers from Armagh used to bring their produce on the tram from Victoria Bridge to Castlederg and they have kept this tradition going – even since the tram ceased to run.

Last Friday, there was an exact replica of one of the trams on the spot in the Diamond where the tram would have completed its journey.

Pupils from two primary schools – Edwards in Castlederg and St Eugene’s from Victoria Bridge – who had been working on a book about the tram were at the site to publicise their book on the day.

Apple sellers from Armagh came to sell their produce along with other local traders.

There plenty of fun for the whole family, with a very special street theatre piece, played out by Paddy Montague.

The event was supported by Derry and Strabane District Council.