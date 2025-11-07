Amazing response to Carrickmore club’s fundraising campaign

THE atmosphere in Carrickmore at the weekend was truly electric as An Charraig Mhor GFC celebrated raising an unbelievable £840,340 for club funds over the past 12 months – a figure believed to be the most money raised by any GAA club in Ireland.

Founded nearly 100 years ago in Termonmaguirc Parish, St Colmcille’s GFC has been one of the most successful GAA clubs in Tyrone on the pitch. And now boasting 1,000 members, the club has just completed a year-long fundraising drive for its ambitious new redevelopment of the clubrooms.

In the space of 12 months club stalwarts travelled the length and breadth of Ulster to raise the funds through door-to-door sales.

Speaking on Friday night at an event at the Patrician Hall to unveil the total and host a star-prize raffle for ticket-buyers, An Charraig Mhor GFC chair Padraig McPhilips said that the ‘spirit of Carmen’ has been fully on display over the past year.

“We had 15 teams of people – 120 ticket sellers in total – who were challenged with collecting £1000 per week,” he said.

“Let’s just say the Spirit of Carmen meant we smashed that target long ago.

“Looking towards our centenary we want to ensure our club facilities befit the Carmen we know and love.

“Our vision is to create state-of-the-art clubrooms both as a home to all our own people and as a welcoming, progressive host club.”

While it looked daunting during planning the sellers have had the most brilliant experience says Conan McAleer, chair of the Cairde CLG na Carraige Moire group, which coordinated the draw.

“Week-after-week sellers have reported back on the warmth and the welcome of people across Ulster,” Conan said.

“Everyone has heard of Carmen; and many of those we met on the doorsteps were well-aware of the strength of our club and community which definitely made our job that bit easier.”

“The GAA is all about tradition,” he added.

“We are so proud of the tradition we have built and all the people and players in our history who have created that tradition.

“This is a sport built by our village and our people over almost 100 years, and we continue to strive for its future. It is a privilege to be its custodians”.