Another busy Christmas expected for volunteers at Omagh food bank

KEEPING up the spirit of giving this Christmas, the LTC Outreach Centre and REACH Food Bank in Omagh are preparing for their 11th year of assembling and delivering essential food bags to people in the area affected by poverty, mental and physical ill-health, difficult home circumstances and other challenges.

Working alongside a range of local organisations, the team aims to offer practical support that empowers individuals and families, helping to reduce isolation, improve self-esteem and equip people to better manage daily life.

Established in 2014 by Pastors Graham and Pamela McElhinney, the REACH Food Bank has become a lifeline for many throughout the year, not just during the festive season.

“We usually work alongside numerous local charities, especially at this time of year,” Mr McElhinney explained. “They reach out and give us names for hampers, and alongside other churches in the area, we make them up.”

The LTC Outreach Centre serves as the base where the bags are prepared, and Mr McElhinney expressed gratitude to all who have donated and helped over the years. What began as a small initiative has grown significantly.

“It’s all about spreading God’s love in the area and we give as much as we can,” he said.

“In the run-up to Christmas, we aim to provide Christmas dinner in a bag, with roughly 25 items per bag… everything except the turkey.

“We hope to have the bags ready for early December so they can be sent out in time.”

The project continues to be a true cross-community effort, with many local churches and schools contributing.

“The community and schools donate so generously every year and are always such a great help,” Mr McElhinney said. “Several churches either contribute to the hampers or make them up on our behalf, and many local schools are extremely generous in their donations. It truly is a cross-community effort.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to the REACH Food Bank this Christmas can contact the LTC Outreach Centre and REACH Food Bank on Market Street, Omagh.