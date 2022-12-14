Apex Music Centre to Host Christmas Extravaganza

By Jarlath Cowan

The people of Cookstown are in for a treat this festive season as Apex Music Centre prepare to host ‘A Christmas Extravaganza’ that will showcase the talent of their students and staff on Wednesday December 14.

The Cookstown based music centre who offer a range of music lessons have also formed their own choir and samba band which will feature on the night.

The Apex Youth Choir, an all-inclusive group, conducted by local singer Cherie Morgan, take on a contemporary approach to the longstanding tradition of choir singing, offering young people from all walks of life the chance to perform their favourite pop songs, whilst the Samba band, fronted by Graham McKinstry and Matthew McMullan, featuring people of all ages throughout the community, will be offering their debut performance on the night.

“I love it and I’m really looking forward to our live debut,” says Cara McElwee of Cookstown, a member of the Samba band, she continues, “anyone can join in, what I lack in talent, I make up in enthusiasm.”

We can also expect to see performances on the night from such local talent as Aoibheann McDermott, Jordan O’Neil and Caleb Quinn Marshal – to name a few – as well as a performance from New Dawn Health & Wellbeing’s Drama Group.

“We’re really excited for the show. It’s a great opportunity for the kids to show friends and family what they’ve been working on all year and get some experience being on-stage in front of an appreciative audience,” say Graham McKinstry, co-founder of the music centre, “It’s lovely to have everyone performing together at Christmas time, it’s a real blessing to be able to celebrate all their hard work with some fun at the end of the year.”

Established in June 2021 by McKinstry and fellow local musician, Oran McGuckin, the music centre has been pushing boundaries in the local arts sector, having originally opened it’s doors as a recording studio before branching out, they now run a range of worskshops in drama, photography, health and wellbeing as well as numerous social activities and classes for children.

For more information on the services Apex Music Centre have to offer, you can visit their website at apexmusic.co