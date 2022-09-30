This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Applications open for community grants from Kathleen Graham Trust

  • 30 September 2022
Applications open for community grants from Kathleen Graham Trust
Members of the Kathleen Graham Trust
Paul McElweeBy Paul McElwee - 30 September 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Little Frankie’s medical team join family on climb Community rallies to help Paralympian Johnny Moy auction raises over £10,000 for Mary’s Meals Park run organisers to celebrate milestone centenary on Saturday

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY