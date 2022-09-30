Art, music and dance brings different cultures together in Omagh

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council have held a number of events in Tyrone as part of Good Relations Week to bring people of different backgrounds living in the district together through arts and entertainment.

One of these events, titled ‘Omagh Cultural Extravaganza’, took place at the Silverbirch Hotel on Wednesday past. It was run by Apex Housing Association, and organised by Arts Ekta, a charity based in Belfast, that promotes inclusivity, creativity, and openness in all aspects of society.

The festivities featured a number of different performers from different cultural backgrounds, including dancers, who performed in a traditional Chinese style, while a ‘Lucky Lion’ captured the hearts of the audience.

There was also a delightful buffet filled with food from around the world, such as Indian, Chinese, Mediterranean, and delicious cuisine from eastern Europe.

Apex Housing Association’s aim for the event was to promote integration at their ‘Shared Housing Scheme’ in Woodside Court, Omagh, and to further introduce new residents to the local community.

Speaking to the UH the chief executive, of At Eskta, Nisha Tandon, said, “Our main aim is integration: We love to help people learn about new cultures through music, dance, and food.

“This is not our first time in Omagh for ‘Good Relations Week’, but this is certainly the biggest event we’ve attended in the town.

“Our aim is always to promote inclusivity and integration and we try to do this in the best we think is possible through food, music and dance.”

Further events hosted in across Omagh to celebrate Good Relations Week included plays, art exhibitions, concerts, and historical walks throughout the district.