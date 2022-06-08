Awards Night
Recipients are set to be announced at a prestigious Gala Awards Night at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh on Friday 14th October 2022.
Wine Reception & Meal: from 7.00pm
Dress Code: Black Tie
Ticket Cost: £65 or table of 8 for £490 / table of 10 for £590
Music & dancing til late
To book tickets: Please call Bronagh on 028 8224 9494
