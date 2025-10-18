Baby clothing exchange project being set up in Strabane

THE Western Trust in partnership with Strabane Community Project’s Grass Roots Wellness Café and Social Supermarket are launching The HiVe Baby Hub and free Clothing Exchange in Strabane later this month.

There are plans to roll out across the rural District Electoral Areas of Sperrin and Derg in the coming months.

In a joint statement, Western Trust Health Visitor Karen Brown, based at Riverside Practice, and manager of Strabane Community Project, Ursula Doherty said: “The HiVe Baby Hub and free Clothing Exchange is a collaborative initiative between the Western Trust, Strabane Community Project and GP Federation and will launch in Grass Roots Food Market, John Wesley Street, Strabane on Monday October 27 from 10-12pm.

“The Baby Hub is available to any family with children aged aged up to five years old, to support them with nappies, baby and family toiletries for a nominal fee, and also a free clothing exchange.

“Strabane is one of the most socioeconomically deprived areas in the entire UK, and it is hoped the hub will support families in need, while also reducing the environmental impact of clothing waste through the recycling initiative.

“Families can refer in to the service via their health visitor, family nurse, and social workers or even self-refer at Grass Roots.

“Wraparound services are also available through Grass Roots for ongoing family support.

“The HiVe is currently accepting donations of new baby hygiene products, nappies and clothing in new or good clean wearable condition, and these can be left to Grass Roots. Thank you to the local community and businesses for their generous support for this important initiative.”

For further information or to arrange a donation or referral please contact Karen Brown on 078 25125741 or Grass Roots: (028) 71414142.