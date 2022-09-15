Ballygawley school receives top award

A BALLYGAWLEY school has received a prestigious award in recognition of the high standard of remote teaching and online learning provision implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.

St Ciaran’s College was named the post-primary winner in the Excellence in ICT category at this year’s Capita and C2K awards ceremony, held in the Merchant Hotel, Belfast.

This award celebrated St Ciaran’s effective use of digital technologies in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, to transform students’ educational experience and improve the engagement and achievements of teachers and learners and improve learning and wellbeing.

Advertisement

It also recognised the excellent use of digital technologies in relation to leadership, learning, teaching and assessment, wellbeing, e-Safety and teacher professional learning.

Principal Paul Lavery said, “I am very proud of how my staff responded to using education technology to ensure learning continued during the pandemic, the resilience of our pupils and the support of all our school community.

“I wish to congratulate Head of ICT, Mrs Donnelly for leading this initiative and the staff, parents and pupils who were involved in the application and judging process.”