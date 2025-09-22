‘Battle of the Keys’ at Omagh church raises £1,550 for charity

DOWN through the years many battles have taken place including the Battle of Hastings, Battle of Agincourt and even the Battle of the Bulge… Now add to this the ‘Battle of the Keys’ which recently ‘played’ out in Trinity Presbyterian Church, Omagh.

In this scenario the word battle is used in the non-dangerous sense and simply describes a musical concert when the talented performer, Stanley Matthews, the church organist of approaching 50 years’ service in Trinity church, entertained the large audience by playing a varied programme of pieces on both the fine church pipe organ and piano.

Indeed a digital piano was used at one point to create the sound of an orchestra. Mr Matthews joked that the resident Trinity Symphony Orchestra members were on their holidays!

During the course of the concert a wide variety of music was performed, including that of JS Bach, Ludovico Einaudi, Phil Coulter, Michael Korb and many others.

Stanley, who also fulfils the role of choirmaster in the church, informed and regaled the audience with stories about himself and the music that he was so skilfully playing.

The enjoyment of the evening was further enhanced by the singing of vocalist, Lucy Reid, who delighted the gathering with her performance of Bob Chilcott’s ‘Be Thou my Vision’ and Amanda McBroom’s ‘The Rose’.

Since a young age recent university graduate, Lucy, accompanied by Stanley on piano or organ, has sung solos at many special services in Trinity, of which she and her family are members.

Voluntary donations were received at the close of the event for First Omagh Presbyterian Church Malawi 2025 Fund, with the money supporting the purchase of food items for the 192 borders attending Embangweni Boarding School for the Deaf.

Rev Jane Nelson, convenor-in-charge of Trinity and Gillygooley congregations, gave a very illuminating talk at the halfway point of the concert on this most deserving cause and her recent visit to that country in relation to this in the company of other members of First Omagh Church.

A splendid amount of £1,550 has been raised and a very enjoyable evening of music was appreciated by all those present.