Beautiful Omagh garden opened up to support cancer charity

A BEAUTIFUL private garden set in the outskirts of Omagh has been opened to the public to raise funds for Marie Curie.

The garden on the Crevenagh Road was a mark of great pride for the late Dr Tom Connolly, who was a long-standing GP in the Omagh area.

To honour Tom’s memory and raise funds for the charity which provided excellent care to her husband, his widow, Jill, opened gates to the garden last weekend for the entire community to enjoy.

Sheena Halvin, Marie Curie fundraising manager, said: “Jill wished to honour Tom’s memory by opening up the beautiful garden for everyone to enjoy and donating the funds to Marie Curie in thanks for the care Tom received.

“Marie Curie are very honoured that Mrs Connolly has generously opened her garden up in memory of her late husband.”