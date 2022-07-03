Ben blooming with top business award

LOCAL entrepreneur Ben Sayers has won the North West Young Business Person of the Year Award.

Picking up the gong at a gala event at the City Hotel in Derry earlier in the month, Ben thanked the judging panel for considering him worthy of the award.

Ben (21) has been running his own successful plant and tree nursery – Bearney Nurseries – since he was 16, whilst completing his GCSEs, A Levels and his degree course.

Advertisement

“Over the moon is definitely an understatement. I’m so thankful for the opportunity to promote the nursery and that the judging panel felt I was worthy of the award,” Ben said.

“A huge thank you to my loyal customers, without you we wouldn’t exist and I wouldn’t have been in a position to receive it.”

Bearney Nurseries is located a few miles outside Strabane on the Liskey Road and has expanded into one of the largest plant producing nurseries in the north west and indeed the North of Ireland.

Ben produces and grows 30,000 bedding plants, 4,000 perennials, 3,500 shrubs and trees every year. He is now in a position to not only provide a high quality retail nursery but can also cater for public sector contracts and has just recently expanded into garden design.

Ben’s motto in life is, “Find a job you enjoy doing and you will never have to work a day in your life.”

He added, “It was definitely a feel good Friday and I’m so thankful for the experience. Thank you to everyone who sent me best wishes messages. I really appreciated it.”