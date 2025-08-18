Beragh-born doctor appeals for support for cancer centre

A PROMINENT oncologist who is originally from Beragh is calling on people to show their support for local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre as it marks its 40th anniversary.

Dr Seamus McAleer, who is a trustee of Friends of the Cancer Centre, has joined forces with the charity as part of its ‘40 Faces’ campaign, which features stories from people across the North who have been impacted by the charity’s work over the last 40 years, as well as those who have helped raise vital funds and awareness.

Established in 1985 by a group of passionate and dedicated volunteers, Friends of the Cancer Centre has grown to be one of Northern Ireland’s leading cancer charities, investing over £1 million into local cancer services every year to support patients and their families.

Dr McAleer, who has been an integral part of Friends of the Cancer Centre since its early days, knows just how important the work of the charity is to staff and patients across local cancer services.

He said, “My first encounter with the charity was over 40 years ago when it was known as Friends of Montgomery House.

“It was 1985 and I had just started at Belvoir Park Hospital and even in its early days, I could see how important the charity was to the day-to-day running of the hospital.

“It was small, but dynamic in action, funding vital equipment such as a CT scanner and MRI machine.

“Over the years I’ve been able to see just how much the charity has grown.

“More importantly, I’ve been able to witness the incredible difference the charity makes to thousands of people across Northern Ireland.

“The charity greatly enhances the quality of care we offer our patients. From its vital role in our staff infrastructure, which is the very basis of how we care for our patients, to funding vital research and supporting clinical trials, which is giving hope to many.

“The goodwill that exists among patients and the wider public towards helping the charity is humbling.

“ This generosity has inspired me over the years, encouraging me to get on my bike with colleagues and friends to raise over £250,000 support the charity’s work.

“This was our way of thanking them for doing so much to support our patients, helping them to do even more as a result.”

Dr McAleer added, “I am proud to serve as a trustee of the charity and over the years I’ve been able to see the difference its work makes not only to my patients, but to people and families right across Northern Ireland.”

Ana Wilkinson, chief executive of Friends of the Cancer Centre, said, “We would like to thank Dr McAleer for being part of the campaign and for his many years of support.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported the charity over the last 40 years and I hope people continue to support us, as this will ensure that we can be here for more people when they need it most.”

Find out how you can support Friends of the Cancer Centre in its anniversary year at: www.friendsofthecancercentre.com.