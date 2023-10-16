Big Breakfast in aid of support group

A SPECIAL Big Breakfast for the Child Loss Support NI charity will take place later this month at Kelly’s Inn in Garvaghey.

Last year, hundreds of people attended the event, raising much-needed funds for the group. It’s hoped that it will be a similarly outstanding success in 2023.

The fundraiser is aimed at helping the charity, which was established a number of local parents who had lost children in recent years. Since it was founded, the charity has organised a range of events and activities.

Advertisement

During the past 12 months, it has provided over 60 therapy sessions, eight counselling sessions, a day out for fathers and hosted professional speakers.

In addition, they have also provided support for siblings of those who have died.

The Big Breakfast takes place on Saturday next (October 21), between 8am and 12 noon.