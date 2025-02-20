Big celebrations for a group at the heart of life in Plumbridge

A COMMUNITY organisation at the heart of Plumbridge, dedicated to providing a social space for elderly residents, has celebrated 25 years of service.

Members of ‘The Plum Club’, a vital support for older people in Plumbridge and nearby Cranagh, gathered to mark the milestone, and they were joined in proceedings by Mayor Lillian Seenoi-Barr.

The club, funded by the council’s Community Support Fund, continues to offer a place for social interaction, support, and companionship.

Explaining the club’s origins, chairperson Anne Bradley said: “We began the Plum Club in 2000 because there were no services for older people in the Plumbridge and Cranagh area, and we thought this would be a great way to get people out to meet each other, have a chat, a laugh, do some shopping, and get a bite to eat.

“Originally, we would take a specially commissioned bus into St Pat’s Hall in Strabane, but after Covid, that was put on hold.

“Now we meet every week in Plumbridge instead, shopping locally rather than traveling to Strabane. Everyone looks forward to it and enjoys the craic and a bit of hot food, which they wouldn’t get if stuck at home all day. I hope the Plum Club continues for many years to come.”

Mayor Seenoi-Barr spent time chatting with members and enjoyed tea, scones, sausage rolls, and a special cake made for the occasion.

“All the ladies really enjoyed meeting the Mayor; she was lovely,” added Anne.

Alongside the celebrations, club member Ivan McKelvey acknowledged the efforts of volunteers.

“The commitment and dedication of our volunteers to enhancing the lives of our members is not only commendable but essential for the well-being of our rural community.

“The Plum Club members represent the heart and soul of this group and are a voice for older people in Plumbridge.

“Our volunteers work hard to secure funding and plan programmes so that our members age healthily and have a place to meet up,” he added.

Mr McKelvey also expressed gratitude to the Mayor for attending, acknowledging her advocacy for older people in rural areas, and thanked the council for its continued support.

The celebration was tinged with sadness as members mourned the passing of long-time club member Una O’Neill, who had passed away the previous day.