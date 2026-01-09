Biggest-ever tractor run rolls through Fivemiletown

THE streets of Fivemiletown were lined with spectators last week as the town hosted its largest-ever Tractor and Vintage Car Run.

Now in its third year, the popular event saw more than 160 vehicles take part, including a wide mix of vintage, classic and modern tractors, cars and scooters.

Well-known tractor makes such as Massey Ferguson, New Holland and John Deere featured prominently as the convoy made its way through the town, drawing hundreds of onlookers along the route.

The run was organised by St Mary’s Primary School’s PTFA and has grown significantly since its launch, becoming a major community event in the local calendar.

This year also marked the first time vintage cars were included, adding an extra dimension to the parade and helping to boost participation numbers to a new high.

Chair of St Mary’s PTFA, Sinead McGovern, said the organisers were delighted with the turnout and the continued support from the local community.

“This event has gone from strength to strength and has truly become an annual fixture in people’s festive calendars,” she said.

“The inclusion of vintage cars for the first time added a special highlight to this year’s event. Even the weather was kind to us, and the biggest turnout yet of people and their incredible vehicles made for an amazing parade.

“Combined with the brilliant entertainment on the day, it made for a fantastic family-friendly event.

“As well as being a great occasion for the whole community, we are deeply indebted to the many local businesses who so generously sponsored the event, donated amazing auction and raffle prizes, those who bought tickets and bid on the lots, and of course the volunteers who gave their time and energy to make the day such a success.”

Proceeds from the event will support St Mary’s Primary School, with additional donations set to benefit Air Ambulance NI and Fermanagh Women’s Aid. Donations are still being received.

“We really were overwhelmed by the generosity of local people and delighted to have had another incredibly successful day,” said Ms McGovern, who also thanked Clogher Valley Rugby Club for hosting the event.