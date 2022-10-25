Blooming beautiful Omagh praised at ‘Best Kept’ Awards

Judges in this year’s ‘Best Kept’ Awards have praised residents in Omagh for their hard work and commitment to making their town beautiful.

As a result of their efforts, Tyrone’s county town has been named runner-up in the ‘Best Kept Large Town’ category at the 2022 Best Kept City, Town, Village and Housing Area Awards.

The top prize in the category went to Antrim.

However the judges were very impressed by the very attractive approach roads leading into Omagh, with their eye-catching welcome signs and planting.

Commending Omagh residents for their hard work and commitment to making their town beautiful, President of NI Amenity Council, Doreen Muskett, said, “The scale and standard of floral displays and hanging baskets is particularly noteworthy, Omagh is a very pleasant and attractive town to visit.”

The awards, organised by the NI Amenity Council, took place at the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Offices, where more

than 100 representatives from towns and villages across the North congregated for the ceremony.

Now in their 65th year the prestigious awards celebrate areas that are taking action to

protect and care for their local environment, creating safer, cleaner, healthier and more sustainable places to live, work and play.

Participating towns, villages and housing areas were judged on a range of criteria, including floral displays, grass roots environmental projects, and an absence of litter and graffiti. Judges also looked for underlying evidence of community participation in environmental initiatives, including the promotion of recycling and wildlife conservation.

Other winners included Donaghmore (Best Kept Small Village), Royal Hillsborough (Best Kept Large Village), Randalstown (Best Kept Small Town), Enniskillen (Best Kept Medium Town) and Derry/Londonderry (Best Kept City).