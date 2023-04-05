Blooming marvellous Sammy named Community Champion

A DONAGHMORE man has been honoured for his instrumentral role in making his home village “welcoming, clean and vibrant”.

Sammy Wilson has scooped the coveted title of Community Champion, south region, in the Housing Executive’s annual Rural Community Awards 2022.

Sammy, who is a founder member and long-standing chairman of the Donaghmore Horticultural Community (DHC), received a prize of £500 for his group and was presented with a special plaque in recognition of his excellent volunteering work.

His commitment and hard work since DHC was formed in November 2010 has led it to success in winning the village category four times in ‘Ulster in Bloom’ and receiving two gold awards in ‘Britain in Bloom’.

Lismore housing estate has won Best Housing Estate in Northern Ireland and the Housing Executive’s Cleaner and Greener Award for Donaghmore Village 2021.

LEADERSHIP

Angela Mullen, from DHC, said, “Sammy richly deserves this award for his ongoing commitment. His leadership skills have created a hard-working and happy team of volunteers, who greatly respect his advice and knowledge.

“He has secured grants from the National Lottery Fund for Christmas lights for the village; funding for a solar powered waterfall; and several grants for a wildflower garden, beehives and tools and equipment for the group.

“Sammy is also involved with our young volunteers, the Wee Buds, and the adult special needs group, No Limits, developing their social skills and teaching new horticultural skills.”

She continued, “During the pandemic Sammy was instrumental in organising deliveries of food to the elderly and providing them with fresh produce from our allotments and helped reduce social isolation.

“He is constantly liaising with stakeholders to come up with new opportunities to improve Donaghmore.

“He’s involved in the creation of a new garden in Ivy Bank Park housing estate, which has created floral displays linked to local heritage.”

Sammy said he was “absolutely delighted and honoured” to receive the award.

He stated, “I must thank those who have supported me.

“I am especially grateful to our team of volunteers from DHC whose backing has made possible our success in improving the floral beauty, conservation and community ethic in our beautiful village.

“Thanks, also to our sponsors whose valuable support has allowed our team to create an environment that helps to enhance civic pride.

“A continued effort will be made by myself and the DHC volunteers to keep up the good work in future years.”