Brave Farrah up for ‘Spirit of NI’ award

THE close-knit village of Sion Mills will be on tenterhooks next month during the ‘Spirit of NI’ awards after it emerged that one local little lady has received a well-deserved nomination.

Farrah McCloskey, just seven-years-old, has been shortlisted in the Overcoming Adversity category at the awards and is heading to Belfast in three weeks for the finals. Farrah, born with a shortened femur, has been wearing a prosthetic leg from the age of two and is already somewhat of a celebrity. As any fans of popular ITV soap Emmerdale will know, she proudly appears nightly on Barnardo NI’s sponsor credits – or idents – which precede the show.

Proud father Patrick said, “It came as a huge shock as we had no idea Farrah had even been nominated. Of course we said yes, we’ll be there and myself, my wife Ciara and especially Farrah are looking forward to the ceremony. She absolutely buzzing.”

It turned out that Farrah was nominated by West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan and Patrick’s business partner, Ryan Dolan, both of whom see Farrah’s bubbly determination on a regular basis and decided that there would be no more deserving nomination. Patrick wholeheartedly agrees with that assertion.

He said, “Farrah is such a beautiful, bubbly, headstrong little girl. Shy for the first five minutes when she meets someone, it doesn’t usually last. Despite her disadvantages, Farrah has never been one to shirk a challenge. She regularly takes part in different activities including gymnastics, swimming and even plays for Sigersons so there’s absolutely no stopping her whatsoever. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”

And what was Farrah’s reaction to the news? Patrick laughed, “The first thing she said was, ‘I’m going to need a new dress!’”

Outside of this, Farrah has been revelling in her new found fame ever since appearing on TV screens, most recently filming for TG4 about triumphing over adversity.

Patrick added, “It would be lovely if Farrah did come home with the award. We’re so proud and delighted that she even got nominated but to win would be amazing.

“It says a lot about what she’s done and overcome.”