Group celebrates 10 years of its work in improving Ballymagorry

BRIGHTER Ballymagorry Development Group recently marked its 10th anniversary with a small celebration at Fox Lodge Cricket Club.

The group was established in 2016 by the late Joe Melakey and Leslie Hetherington, following a public meeting which invited local residents to come together to form a community organisation for the village.

A number of guests attended the celebration, including representatives from organisations that have supported the group through funding over the years. Thanks were also extended to local businesses for donating scones for the event.

The anniversary cake was provided by D&H Cakes, with additional chocolate cakes made by Jean.

The group expressed sincere thanks to Fox Lodge Cricket Club for the continued use of its facilities as a community hub, and paid tribute to committee members, volunteers and local residents for their ongoing support over the past decade.