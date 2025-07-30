Bring your tractors, cars and bikes to Carrickmore on Sunday

A vehicle-themed fun day will take place this weekend in support of a local charity.
Friendly Care Group Termonmaguirc will welcome participants and guests to their vehicle run out and family fun day on Sunday, August 3.
People are asked to assembly at Carrickmore GAA centre from 1pm, with a departure time of 2.30pm.
Tractors, lorries, cars, motorbikes, trikes, bicycles all welcome. The costs of registration is £20.
