Bring your tractors, cars and bikes to Carrickmore on Sunday

  • 30 July 2025
Organisers at the launch of the charity event.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 30 July 2025
A vehicle-themed fun day will take place this weekend in support of a local charity.

Friendly Care Group Termonmaguirc will welcome participants and guests to their vehicle run out and family fun day on Sunday, August 3.

People are asked to assembly at Carrickmore GAA centre from 1pm, with a departure time of 2.30pm.

Tractors, lorries, cars, motorbikes, trikes, bicycles all welcome. The costs of registration is £20.

