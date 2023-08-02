Bus centre enters Translink awards

STRABANE bus station has entered this year’s ‘Spirit of Translink’ awards.
The initiative supports Translink staff in developing a culture of ‘continuous improvement’, giving public recognition to the extra mile taken in creating a more attractive environment for passengers and colleagues.
Each facility is judged across a set of key criteria examining key areas including resource efficiency, energy and carbon, biodiversity, health and wellbeing activities, stakeholder, employee, and community engagement as well as employee culture, behaviour, and leadership.
Launching this year’s awards, Chris Allen, Translink’s environment, social and governance manager, said, “By showing leadership and commitment to being a good corporate citizen we aim to inspire our colleagues to make things even better for everyone that uses our services and works at our stations.”
Awards results will be announced in October 2023.
