Business Awards: Introduction

The 2022 Omagh Business Awards organised by the Ulster Herald and Omagh Chamber of Commerce, have been officially launched. The Omagh Business Awards are open to the local business community across the Omagh District; town and rural businesses entries are welcomed.

The awards aim to celebrate the dedication, commitment and success of local businesses/individuals. There are eight award categories on offer and recipients will be announced at the gala awards night in the Silverbirch Hotel on Friday, October 14 2022. The full list of awards is detailed in the box on this page.

Entering presents an opportunity to raise your profile, prove your excellence, acknowledge your team efforts and impress partners and clients.

CELEBRATION

Delighted to see the return of the awards Colm Broderick, President of Omagh Chamber of Commerce said: “We are delighted to be able to launch this year’s business awards. Over the events of the past two years our business community have faced challenges like never before. We feel that now is the right time to illustrate the business strength, determination and creativity which exists throughout the local area.’’

Organised once again in conjunction with the Ulster Herald, editor Nigel McDonagh said the local newspaper is delighted to be centrally involved. “This is the biggest and most positive business event here in mid Tyrone and we look forward to another hugely successful awards event after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“The local business community has had to overcome tremendous challenges over the past few years. This awards initiative is now a great opportunity to recognise and reward success, talent and all that’s good about business in the Omagh district.’

PROCESS

With the awards launched, individuals and businesses are invited to enter via wearetyrone.com, click on community and then Omagh Business Awards. After the closing date on Monday 4th July, the judging panel will shortlist the entrants following which there is guaranteed free publicity for all shortlisted nominees.

The awards are free to enter and open to any business/individual in Omagh and the district.

INFORMATION

For further information on any of the above please contact Bronagh Gormley at Omagh Chamber of Commerce on 028 8224 9494/07734389484 or email admin@omaghchamber.com