Cairn Sunday hike walks in the footsteps of ancestors

A brand new gentle giant sculpture with its arm outstretched towardsthe horizons and seats to rest on will greet all walkers taking part in this month’s Cairn Sunday walk – a traditional ancient dander to the dizzying and beautiful peak of Mullaghcarn Mountain.

Taking place on Sunday, July 31, the practice of Tyrone talks climbing the mount on ‘Cairn Sunday’ annually is thought to date back more than 1,000 years.

Indeed, the name of the mount, ‘Mullaghcarn’, translates as ‘the summit of the pile of stones’; referencing the deep-rooted practice of pilgirms, adventurers and hikers, over generations, carrying stones

to the summit to add to the cairn there.

‘Follow the waymarkers’

This year’s pilgrimage will see walkers start the event in their own time; starting at the ‘Trail Head’ information panel, beside the café building, and following the waymarked ‘Mullaghcarn Trail’ signs.

The dander, which should take under three hours, will feature tarmac and gravel terrain, but it should be noted that the gradient is challenging – particularly towards the end of the route.

Dogs are very welcome, but owners should keep them on leads at all times, and all walkers are encouraged to adhere to the Countryside Code. Wildlife and fauna of the area should be respected at all times, and participants should be mindful that they are walking within a working forested area. Littering is not appropriate.

Age-old tradition

The practice of climbing Mullaghcarn, which towers over tranquil Tyrone at 1,778 feet, is

likely to have had a pagan origin, with people seeking to be closer to their gods. There is weight to this theory, as historians detail how the introduction of Christianity saw

the event transform into an annual one.

Meanwhile, the act of adding a stone to the cairn is a deep-rooted tradition to help preserve the integrity of the ‘cairn’ – believed to be a place of great religious significance; perhaps a burial place. In centuries gone by, the event was oft marked by participants performing religious practices at the summit, and, through time, sports days became a feature of the ascent.

Where love begins

Other notable foregone activities included berry-picking; eating and drinking; singing and dancing; enhancing what had become a notable annual occurrence, and appealing to all age groups.

Fascinatingly, there were some who regarded attendance an ideal ‘courting’ or matchmaking’ opportunity – it was a place where love and lasting good relationships began!

The age-old tradition, which

was all but lost in time, was

revived in 1997 by 300 hardy participants who rekindled the

event, and today, the Cairn Sunday walk is much-loved for bringing members of the community together amidst the breathtaking surrounds

of the gorgeous Gortin Glen landscape.

l This year’s annual ‘Cairn Sunday’ walk to Mullaghcarn Mountain will take place

on Sunday, July 31, with

walkers encouraged to take

part in their own time. Parking is free at Gortin Glen Forest Park, and toilets are available

on-site. And don’t forget to wave hello to ‘Shane the Giant’, one

of the brand new sculptures decorating the summits

of the Sperrins, when you

reach the top, folks!