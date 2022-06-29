Call for more charging points

AN inspection is to take place into all the charging points for electric vehicles in the Omagh area amid calls for the services to be expanded into rural areas.

There are currently just 13 charging points in the Omagh and the surrounding area, mostly in the town itself. Although a further 15 are set to be provided in the next 18 months, there are still concerns that the number and location of these requires improvement.

These include the Campsie car park at the rear of the Bank of Ireland, one at Castle Street car park and a second on Brook Street, another on the Old Mountfield Road and also at the Crevenagh Park and Ride.

Research carried out recently by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council showed that the charge points at Campsie and Brook Street were listed as ‘unavailable’.

However, the charge points at the Crevenagh Park and Share and on the Old Mountfield Road are operational.

West Tyrone Sinn Fein councillor, Glenn Campbell, said he was raising the issue due to contacts from the public about charge points not being operational.

“The network of charge points is inadequate at present and is not being properly maintained,” he claimed.

“I believe some improvements have been made but the charge point in Campsie is still out of operation and this will remain the case until it is replaced or repaired within the next 18 months.

“We should be expanding these charge points into rural areas, such as Garvaghey, Roscavey, Seskinore and Eskra. However, people from these areas hoping to charge their electric vehicle while working or shopping in Omagh are disappointed that some of the charge points are not operational.”

Cllr Campbell said it was important that the proper infrastructure was in place for the increasing number of people who are making the switch to electric vehicles.

The councillor said he had written to the ESB raising with them the need for better maintenance of existing charge points and additional points for rural areas.