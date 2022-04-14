Calls for disability review of play parks welcomed by local mum

THE mother of a Downs Syndrome child has warmly welcomed calls for parks to be brought up to standard so that children with disabilities are able to safely play in them.

Helen Wright of Plumbridge spoke out this week following calls from Cllr Jason Barr for a review into all play parks in the Sperrin DEA, asking that they be made suitable for ‘children of all abilities’

Nine-year-old Emilia Wright loves to play, but because of the lack of available facilities at her local play park, finds it difficult to be able to play safely. Mum Helen explained, “It’s not easy for Emilia to find somewhere suitable to play. She’s a big girl and it can be quite a challenge trying to help her around the park. Unfortunately, Emilia doesn’t have the climbing ability to get on the slide, climbing frame or the see saw at the park unless I’m constantly with her. We’ve also tried the swings, which Emilia can sit on no problem, but she lacks the awareness to hold on at all times so the prospect of falling off and hurting herself is a constant worry.

“It can be very isolating for someone in Emilia’s position, a lovely happy-go-lucky girl who will usually go up and give a great big hug to anyone she meets.

“However, she does suffer from behavioural problems which can make socialising with other children difficult.

“That isolation is compounded by the fact that her only sibling is a much older sister who lives in England. I would dearly love to see something done so that Emilia’s life can be made brighter.

“During term time, Emilia attends school, but during the holidays, and with Easter just round the corner, it will be difficult trying to keep her entertained. Anywhere which may be suitable for Emilia to play I have to travel to, and with the price of fuel these days, it isn’t a cheap day out.”

Asked what facilities she would like to see Ms Wright said, “I’m a member of the Strabane Downs Syndrome Support Group and recently we were on a trip to Mo Mowlam Park in Belfast which was kitted out with areas where the children could safely play. This particular park had safety swings, a slide that wasn’t so high up and also some sensory instruments which the children absolutely loved. This type of play area would be ideal as not only would Emilia be able to play safely but these are facilities, she could use herself, giving her a sense of independence.

“I have never met Jason Barr but I applaud what he’s calling for and I would happily meet him so we could discuss the matter further if he wants. I just wish that there was something close by for Emilia to go and meet new people, making her life easier.”