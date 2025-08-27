Camp created in memory of two Tyrone lads hailed a big success

THERE was splashing, sun and lots of fun at a recent multi-sports camp in Brackaville as hundreds of smiling children came along to make new friends, foster cross-community relationships and learn new skills – all while honouring the memories of two dearly-missed boys in the community.

The three-day camp, called ‘Camp Joshua’, was established in 2021 following the death of Josh Griggs (19) from Newmills, and family friend, Josh Green (22), Dungannon, who passed away a few months earlier. Both came from Protestant backgrounds but were known to those in the community for their cross-community work and good relations.

Coordinated through the committee and volunteers of Brackaville GFC, the free-of-charge camp, in partnership with Dungannon Rugby Football Club, Dungannon Rovers FC and Newmills Wildlife & Gardening Club, featured a healthy variety of sports and activities.

Advertisement

Each child also received a t-shirt and free lunch over the three days to ensure equality amongst all those attending.

Camp Joshua then concluded with a free-of-charge family fun day open to everyone in the community.