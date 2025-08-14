Cancer charity to benefit from Newtownstewart golf competition

NEWTOWNSTEWART Golf Club will host its annual Golf Classic next week in aid of a very special cause.

The event, taking place on Friday, August 22, will feature goodie bags, on-course refreshments and a meal afterwards, with £4,000 worth of prizes up for grabs. This year’s chosen charity is AWARE NI, which works to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health while promoting the importance of looking after wellbeing. Funds raised will help the organisation provide services to people living in the north-west community.

On average, one in four people in the North will experience a mental health issue in their lifetime, making the work of AWARE NI all the more vital.

“We are looking forward immensely to the golf classic in Newtownstewart and hope that everyone participating has a wonderful day,” said a spokesperson for AWARE NI.

“In addition to playing a great course, the golfers will also know they are supporting a very worthy cause and helping us to continue providing vital services to so many people throughout the north-west and further afield.”

The event has been running for several years and is expected to attract a strong turnout of golfers from North Tyrone and beyond. Sponsorship opportunities are still available by contacting Margaret on 07714 014757 or Newtownstewart Golf Club on 028 816 61466.