Cappagh parishioners raise £12,000 for life-saving Gaza appeal

BIG-HEARTED parishioners in Cappagh have raised almost £12,000 to provide vital humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza.

The money will go to support the work of Holy Family Parish in the heart of Gaza City, which has been providing thousands of cooked meals for people in the war-torn city since the war began after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel.

The funds will be channelled through the papal charity, Aid to the Church in Need (ACN).

Local man Michael Kelly, who is director of Public Affairs for ACN, said he was ‘overwhelmed’ by the generosity of the people of the parish.

“Killyclogher, Strathroy, Mountfield and Knockmoyle are a long way from Gaza – but the sense of solidarity and the desire to support the vital humanitarian aid work going on there is truly incredible,” Mr Kelly said.

The funds were raised by means of a church gate collection in the parish at the invitation of parish priest Fr Kevin McElhennon, and a coffee morning organised by parish volunteers.

Some £5,238 was raised at the church gate collection, while a further £6,521.49 was raised by the coffee morning in the Cappagh Parish Centre.

So far, the total is £11,759.49 with donations still coming in.

“This money will be a lifeline for the people of Gaza,” continued Mr Kelly.

“I would like to thank Fr McElhennon for his generosity in facilitating the collection and the coffee morning, and all the volunteers who worked so hard to ensure that it would be a success.

“And, of course, a huge ‘thank you’ to all of the people who gave so generously to the collection, baked or donated items for the coffee morning and came along to the hall and gave so generously.”

Mr Kelly said he was ‘inspired’ that so many young people from local schools had got involved and their artwork calling for justice and peace adorned the walls of the hall.

“It means the world to the people of Gaza, in the midst of their suffering, to know that people all over the world care for them,” he concluded.