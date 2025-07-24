Car rally in Omagh this weekend to support vital care services

THE engines are set to roar as the Omagh Friends of Marie Curie host their Classic Drive 2025 this Saturday to raise funds for palliative care services for the terminally-ill.

A staple in the local events calendar, the charity drive invites owners of classic cars and vintage tractors to take part in a heartfelt tribute to loved ones while supporting the work of Marie Curie nurses.

Registration will begin at 1pm at Omagh County Primary School, with the drive officially starting at 2pm.

The classic cars will head along the A5 to Newtownstewart and back, escorted by the PSNI, giving participants a scenic drive through the heart of Tyrone.

Participating tractors, meanwhile, will take a more local route around Omagh town, led by event organiser and chair of the Omagh Friends of Marie Curie, James Anderson.

After their respective routes, all vehicles will regroup at Gortrush Industrial Estate before returning to the school for the event’s conclusion.

A street collection will also take place during the day, offering locals the chance to contribute to the cause even if they’re not behind the wheel.