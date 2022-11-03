Omagh Care for Cancer launches annual festive draw

CARE For Cancer will be making Christmas as magical as possible for people and families across the Omagh area affected by cancer – but they will also be filling the stockings of lucky local people who support their annual festive draw this year.

Not only does the raffle, which was launched this week, feature star prizes, but it also helps the Omagh-based charity to continue carrying out its vital and life-changing services for those bravely facing a battle with cancer.

Prizes, kindly donated by local businesses, include: £500 Cash; 10 x 20Kg Bags of Coal from Campsie Filling Station; overnight stay in the Silverbirch Hotel for two people; £120 voucher for Glendale Limousines; De Longhi four-slice toaster from DAC Appliances; Christmas chocolate hamper from The Sweet Spot; Christmas hamper from McGinn’s Spar; four ball at Omagh Golf Club; and a Mullaghmore Bakery hamper.

Further prizes include: £50 vouchers for Absolute Catering; Kiddies’ Corner; Classic Service Station; a £30 voucher for Floral Temptations and Bradley’s Pharmacy; a £25 voucher for Ironing Shop, Omagh; and a £20 voucher for Aviary’s Bar and Restaurant.

Speaking to the UH, charity chairperson, Laura Mills, expressed her thanks to everyone for their continued support of Care for Cancer.

“All proceeds will go towards helping families in the Omagh and surrounding areas,” she said.

“We are very grateful for the support that we continue to receive from the community, and we’d like to say a special word of thanks to all the local businesses who have donated the wonderful prizes this year.”

Care for Cancer was established in Omagh in 1988, and since then, the charity has continued to provide love, light, and a range of support services to families, living within a 26 mile radius of the town, affected by cancer.

Bestowed with sensitivity and kindness, the services offered include: Transport to hospital appointments; complementary therapies; counselling; provision of recliner chairs; a bra-fitting service; and more.

How to enter

If you would like to enter Care for Cancer’s draw, please contact the charity on 02882246599, and they will post tickets out to you.

Tickets cost £1 each, or you can purchase a book of six for £5.

Alternatively, the charity will be selling tickets at the following outlets: Hamilton’s Spar on Tamlaght Road on Saturday, November 12 from 10am to 4pm; McGinn’s Spar in Killyclogher on Saturday, November 19 from 10am to 4pm; and McGirr’s Spar on Kevlin Road, Omagh on Saturday November 26, from 10am to 4pm

The draw will take place on Wednesday, December 14.