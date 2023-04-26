Carol Doey celebrates a decade of The Hub in Cookstown

Just over a decade ago, I recall Carol Doey standing on stage in the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown. It was one of many nights in which her and her partner in crime, Jimmy (who is my dad, funny enough!), would host an array of local talent and invite a few special guests on for a chat, in what has since become the annual ‘Carol and Jimmy’s Christmas Cracker’.

As usual, Carol was addressing the audience with the sort of wit and humour that she has become known and loved for on the local stage, but one thing that stuck out to me on that night was when she proudly announced that she would be reopening what, at the time, was an old vacant building across the street from the theatre.

“Good luck with that,” I thought to myself somewhat sarcastically, given that throughout the years previous – within my lifetime anyway – no business or tenant seemed to occupy the property with any longevity.

I am now delighted to report that after a truly flamboyant and fruitful decade, Carol and her team of volunteers have brought new life and purpose to that ‘old building’, in what is now Cookstown’s beloved ‘The Hub BT80’.

They have transformed that once-forgotten build on the Burn Road into a safe, much-loved space that offers something to everyone in the community.

Memorable moments

In celebration of ten successful years of ‘The Hub’, I caught up with Carol to discuss some of the highlights and memorable moments of the organisation, and she was delighted to share an array of fond achievements that both she and her volunteers have had the pleasure of experiencing since opening their doors.

“Our first big event was a Polish Easter celebration,” explained Carol. “It was organised by the Polish community in the town and it was just lovely.

“We had about 40 or 50 in attendance, with face painting, Polish food and chocolate for the children.

“Following that, we starting holding a monthly market fair with second-hand pop-up stalls, bake sales and all sorts of bits and pieces of local crafts and treats.

“We also hold a holistic fair twice a year, with reflexology, counselling and EFT treatments available, all at the brilliant price of £10 per session,” she added. “You wouldn’t get that at that price anywhere else.”

Whilst the Hub serves as an excellent meeting place for any local groups or people who may benefit of its space, it wasn’t long until Carol’s focus shifted on getting out and around the community.

Rambling adventures

Having formed ‘the Hub Ramblers’, Carol and her husband, Tony, were hiring a minibus on a regular basis in a bid to encourage locals to get out and about for all sorts of adventures.

“We hire the bus for day trips around the likes of the Sperrins,” explains Carol. “It helps to encourage people to get out and about in the fresh air, and there is even a free sandwich and a bit of soup for those who come along.

“It’s the best soup you’ll ever have after a day dragging yourself around a field of up a mountain, and the rambler days are always my personal favourites.”

Never one to turn down a challenge, Carol has since taken these days out another step further, and has delved into the icy world of cold water dipping, a monthly pilgrimage of sorts where she welcomes anyone who wishes to learn about the benefits of – and try out – cold water dipping at Splash Water Park just outside Moneymore.

Meditation and mindfulness

“We start off with some outdoor meditation before the monthly ‘chill and dip’ as well call it,” Carol said. “Personally, I find there is nothing better for the goodness of my physical and mental well-being.

“And again, for those in attendance, we have a bowl of porridge and tea or coffee available afterwards to warm us up.”

As the Rambler’s bus makes its way back across the dual carriageway and back into Cookstown, one of Carol’s proudest achievements came to light as the summer months approached in 2016.

“When I die, the annual Carnival that we held between 2016 and 2018 will truly be my greatest achievement,” said Carol.

“It was for the people, and it was just so lovely to see people from cross-community backgrounds, different cultures and different races come together to simply enjoy themselves and have a good time,” she explained.

“And you can quote me on this,” she remarks in good humour, “It was bigger than any Twelfth of July celebration that the town ever seen.”

Singing for joy

Another one of Carol’s proudest achievements is the Hub Choir.

The choir is an all-inclusive group who perform at numerous annual events in the area and practice regularly in the Hub.

“We’re not a professional choir,” described Carol. “But we’re a happy clappy sort of choir, who welcome anyone.

“We’re like a big family, and every year we look forward to our concerts in the Burnavon and wherever else they may take us.”

Light in the darkness

A significant moment for the Hub choir came to light amongst the darkest of times when lockdown took place over Christmas in 2020.

Christmas Day at the Hub is usually a joyous occasion, as the team often welcome many local people along for Christmas dinner and entertainment, in a bid to prevent loneliness throughout the season of goodwill.

However, with nobody allowed out to enjoy the usual festivities in

2020, Carol and the choir brought

the next best thing to them with a carol service live from an open top bus.

“We drove around the whole town, singing, bringing joy to those who needed it, and given out selection boxes to the children,” reflected Carol.

“We didn’t close the Hub during lockdown,” she said. “Instead, we approached the police to get permission to remain open because people were panicking.

“We delivered medication and groceries to people who needed the help; staying open as a service.

“Essentially, we provided a voice to the most vulnerable of the community during those tough times, enquiring on their behalf to secure prescriptions from the chemist, and making sure nobody was going without any essentials they

needed.”

‘Free soup days’

After the lockdown was lifted, you can also bet that Carol and the team were the first to offer somewhere to go for those who may have felt the worst of the lockdown.

“Free soup days,” Carol stated. “These gave a reason for people

to get out and about after

lockdown.

“I make a big pot of soup and everyone is welcome to enjoy it.

“Also at these events, we have storytellers and musicians who come along to entertain us, most notably, my good friend, Liz Weir, who is one of the best writers and storytellers in the country.”

With positive mental health and the well-being of the community a priority of the volunteers at the Hub, they have gone from strength-to-strength in the last decade to ensure that everyone and anyone in the community can benefit from their service.

Giving the gift of hope

Such services also include a free counselling service and a monthly suicide awareness group, where they welcome professionals to talk at group meetings.

The team are currently preparing for this years ‘Darkness into Light’ walk, something they all hold very close to their hearts, and participate in annually to give the gift of hope to those impacted by suicide and self-harm.

Following their wealth of success, Carol and the team proudly received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services in 2015, but looking back, Carol admits that she struggles to truly remember all the highlights of such an action-packed decade.

However, she was able to sum up her feelings of gratitude and appreciation by saying, “The thing about the Hub is that we’re good at finding something that hasn’t happened locally yet, and bringing it to the town.

“It was Joe Farrell who gave me the strength to open it in the first place,” she added. “He did so much work on the premises, and was an essential player in getting the place opened.”

Described as ‘an all round handyman who could build

anything’, Joe sadly passed away in 2018.

Carol continues, joking that, “The Hub has taken up a lot of my time, but I wouldn’t have it any other

way.

‘Something for everyone’

“I always felt like I never

belonged to any specific group, whether it was in school or church,” Carol said.

“And I wanted somewhere that people like me felt like they could belong.

“When someone new comes into the Hub, I’ll take one look at them, they take a look at me, and all being well, we can sit down and unwind for a wee while and have a chat with a cuppa.

“Everyone here plays their own part,” she continued.

“We are part of a jigsaw puzzle that is this world, and you will always fit in here.

“This is just my life at this point, and I really don’t see it as an achievement.

“It’s about making people feel welcomed and like they belong, which is something that e

ssentially everyone in this world should do.”