Carrickmore coffee morning raises £2,300 for Paul McGirr charity

A COFFEE morning at Dean Maguirc College in Carrickmore has raised £2,300 to support the Spirit of Paul McGirr charity in Lusaka, Zambia.

The funds will help four students and Anamore co-founder Anthony Marley travel to Zambia in January as part of the ‘Hands of Hope’ project to repair a leaking roof at a rural maternity and health centre, creating safer, more resilient spaces for mothers, newborns and medical staff.

The coffee morning was hosted by building remediation specialists Anamore.

The maternity and health centre currently suffers from a deteriorated corrugated roof that leaks into treatment rooms, medical-records storage, doctor’s surgeries and the waiting area.

These conditions not only damage vital documents but pose ongoing risks to staff and patients.

Mr Marley will be joined by Dean Maguirc pupils, Clara Rose Marley, Laura Delaney, Niamh McElduff and Ríoghnach McAleer.

Together, they will contribute practical skills, time and energy to improve the roof of a rural maternity and health centre, making the building safer, more weather-resilient, and better equipped to support mothers, newborns and medical staff.

“I am humbled and honoured to have the opportunity to travel to Zambia to support essential work that will directly assist those far less fortunate than ourselves,” Mr Marley said.

“Through the invaluable collaboration with our local community school, Dean Maguirc College, this trip has not only become possible but has also helped raise vital awareness.

“The Dean has fully-backed this project and its fundraising efforts, and we are deeply grateful for the support and contributions received so far.

“I would encourage everyone to continue playing their part by giving whatever they can to this truly deserving cause.”

Donations to support the project can be made via the Spirit of Paul McGirr GoFundMe page.

Every contribution, no matter the size, helps build safe spaces and opens doors for future generations.

Founded in 2007 in memory of Tyrone footballer Paul McGirr, the charity works closely with the Chainda community in Lusaka.

Its mission is to design, fund and construct safe, high-quality spaces, from schools and community centres to health hubs – where children and families can learn, grow and access essential care.

The charity has already established a special-needs school, a pre-school for orphaned children and a primary school, with new developments including a secondary school and a health and nutrition hub.