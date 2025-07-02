Castlederg charity to benefit from local man’s year as Mayor

THE Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced his two chosen charities for the year ahead: PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland Charity and the Castlederg Patient Comfort & Terminally Ill Fund.

Throughout his fourthcoming term Mayor Ruairí McHugh will lead a range of fundraising activities in support of these vital local organisations, with a focus on raising both awareness and much-needed funds.

PIPS Charity provides essential support to individuals, families, and communities affected by suicide, self-harm, or poor mental health. The charity offers free, unlimited, and confidential counselling services, as well as a crisis walk-in centre in Belfast and telephone support at other regional hubs.

The second charity, the Castlederg Patient Comfort & Terminally Ill Fund delivers vital aid to people living with chronic or terminal illness in the Castlederg area. By providing specialist equipment, transport support, and access to complementary services, the fund helps individuals remain at home during treatment while also easing the financial and emotional burden on families.

Speaking about the partnerships, Mayor McHugh said he was honoured to support two organisations that make such a meaningful impact in the lives of people across the city and district.

“It is a real privilege to support two local charities that are embedded in our communities and have such a profound effect on people’s lives,” he said. “PIPS Charity offers a lifeline to those struggling with their mental health, while the Castlederg Patient Comfort & Terminally Ill Fund brings compassion and practical help to families facing incredibly difficult times. I look forward to working closely with both organisations and encouraging the public to get behind the many fundraising events we have planned this year,” said Mayor Cllr Ruairí McHugh.

Dr Brendan O’Hare from the Castlederg Patient Comfort & Terminally Ill Fund added, “We are delighted that the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has selected (us) as one of his chosen charities during his term in office. We look forward to working together on fundraising efforts that will make a real difference to many people across the district during some of the most challenging times in their lives. As our services rely entirely on donations, we are deeply grateful for this partnership in the year ahead.”