Castlederg encourages other women to join fire service

THE first and only woman fire-fighter to grace the Castlederg station, Elaine Mythen, has called on more females to “step forward” and join the NI Fire Service.

Elaine has been a fire-fighter for two and a half years, admitting it was a “daunting first step” into the emergency services.

“It was certainly very daunting in the beginning,” said Elaine, “because there have been no females at this station before.”

Elaine recalled with a chuckle, how she was once out on a call when an older gentleman remarked, ‘I can’t believe there are firewomen in the service these days’,

“People do find it very strange,” she continued, “but I just brush it off.”

“Some people are still uneducated to the ‘capabilities’ of women – but it’s slowly coming together and things are changing.

“All jobs are gender neutral.”

The benefits of getting involved in the fire service have been in abundance for Elaine, with opportunities to learn First Response Emergency Care training, keeping fit and healthy whilst serving the people of Castlederg.

Elaine is clear on her primary motivation to join – duty.

“My favourite thing about the role is to know that you can help people,” she said.

“You don’t think of it as a job, you think of it as helping and as a duty – it’s highly rewarding.”

Elaine concluded with a message of encouragement for women who are considering joining the fire service.

“Know that you can do it.

“Have that confidence in yourself and be open-minded about it – because it’s a great route to go down.”