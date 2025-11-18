Castlederg firefighter retires after 40 years of service

THERE were warm words and heartfelt thanks in Castlederg as Watch Commander Ralph Lyons took part in his final drill night, concluding nearly four decades of dedicated service to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Mr Lyons joined the service as an On-Call Firefighter in 1987, responding to emergencies from his late father’s garage during the day and from home in the evenings.

Always ready to crew the appliance alongside his colleagues, he answered countless calls to protect both the local area and the wider community.

His dedication and leadership saw him promoted to Crew Commander in 2000, before taking on the role of Watch Commander in 2016 – a position he has held for almost a decade with distinction.

Western Area Commander David Doherty attended the station to present Mr Lyons with a token of appreciation and to personally thank him for his long and committed service.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said, “We wish him well in his retirement from operational duties.”