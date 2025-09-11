Castlederg publican calls last orders on his days behind the bar

A well-known publican from Castlederg is set to retire after almost 30 years of pulling pints, writes William Smith.

Seamus Logue, owner of Logue’s Bar, will soon call last orders as he prepares to place the pub, which he took over in 1997, on the market for sale.

Describing his time behind the bar as ‘incredibly fulfilling’, Mr Logue hopes to find an enthusiastic new owner who can put their own stamp on the successful business.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but I feel the time is right for me,” said Mr Logue.

“I am at the point in life where I have to start thinking about the future, and my own health.

“The bar has given me so many good years, but now is the time to hand it on to someone who can reap those same rewards as me.”

As Mr Logue explained, his journey into the bar trade happened somewhat by chance.

At the age of 31, and having lived in London for over a decade, he made the decision to come back to his hometown of Castlederg. There, the opportunity to acquire the pub on Main Street emerged.

“I suppose you could say I got disillusioned with London life and decided to come back to Castlederg,” he explained.

“As luck would have it, I got talking to the previous owner of the bar, and an agreement was reached that I would lease it off him, with the option to purchase after a number of years.

Advertisement

“I had worked as a barman in London, so I had some previous experience, but it was still a big step. My dad told me I was mad!

“That was 28 years ago. It was the best decision I ever made.”

Investing many late nights and early mornings, Logue’s Bar soon became renowned for its welcoming atmosphere and family ethos.

Willing helpers came in the form of Sharon, and son, Jamie, who is now a qualified accountant living and working in Belfast.

“I always joke that Jamie got his accountancy skills from working in the bar at such a young age,” Mr Logue laughed. “There is some truth in that. Working behind a bar teaches you many things, from handling money to people skills.

“Jamie doesn’t wish to follow in my footsteps, and I’m fine with that. He has worked hard and has a very strong career. I am a firm believer that everyone has to follow their own path in life. We are only on this Earth for short time.”

Naturally, hanging up his barman’s apron after almost three decades is bittersweet, and there are countless stories, characters and moments that Mr Logue can recount.

However, one thing consistently rings true, and that is the friendships formed with his loyal customers.

“The number one thing has to be the friendship, of which there have been so many,” Mr Logue said.

“I have been very blessed with my clientele over the years; I have had a lot of respect from customers, and that respect I gave back.

“Whether sponsoring sports teams such as Churchtown and presently Castlederg United, or seeing different generations enjoy themselves in the bar, it has been fulfilling and rewarding in so many ways.”

But what is Mr Logue’s secret to building up such a successful business?

“It has to be offering that personal touch,” he revealed. “Castlederg is a small town, and people want to get to know the owner when they are in.

“It’s not like Belfast or other big cities. Here, when people are out spending their hard-earned money, they want to feel appreciated by the owner, and they want to feel welcome and at home.

“That’s the difference in being a barman in a small town. It’s that trust you build with customers, the respect that goes both ways, and that feeling of truly being part of the community.”

Paying a heartfelt word of thanks, Mr Logue concluded, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sharon and Jamie, all the staff who have worked for me previously, of which there are too many to list, and of course, all my clientele who have been so loyal to me over the years.”