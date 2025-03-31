Castlederg runner aiming to hit £400,000 charity target

ONE of West Tyrone’s most dedicated charity champions, Liam McHugh, is lacing up his running shoes once again as he aims to hit a remarkable fundraising milestone – £400,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The 63-year-old from Castlederg, who has clocked an astonishing 120,000 miles over decades of running, is coming out of retirement to take on the London Marathon on April 27. His motivation? The unwavering support of those living with cystic fibrosis who urged him not to give up his legendary fundraising efforts.

Liam’s journey with the cause began in 1992 when his daughter Rachel was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Since then, he has been at the forefront of fundraising, completing around 50 marathons across London, Belfast, New York, Newry and Dublin.

“I had planned to retire from running, but so many people reached out, asking me not to give up,” Liam explained. “Ten per-cent of people with cystic fibrosis don’t receive any medication as treatment. We need to continue funding research to help them.”

After struggling with injuries, Liam sought shockwave therapy, which helped him get back on his feet. Now, as he prepares for London, he has already completed a 22-mile training run and plans another before tapering down for the big race.

“At my peak, I was running 100 miles a week – four marathons weekly without even thinking about it. But for me, any pain is temporary. Those with cystic fibrosis live with it every day. That’s why I’ll never give up.”

Liam’s fundraising continues to receive overwhelming support. Those wishing to contribute to his marathon effort can do so via his JustGiving page or Facebook (Liam McHugh ‘Cheero’).