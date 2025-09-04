Castlederg woman hosts a party to raise money for her charity

A CASTLEDERG woman who heads a Christian charity is issuing an open invitation to a fundraising garden party next week.

Deborah Lowry, chief executive of Team Hope, is inviting the community to join her at her Lurganbuoy home on Friday, September 12 for an event featuring live music from Macdara O’Dwyer, a raffle, bric-a-brac and refreshments – with every pound raised going directly to projects that build brighter futures for children and communities in poorer countries.

Deborah, who became chief of Team Hope last year, said, “I’m still pinching myself that I get to lead this amazing charity. Seeing the impact of our work firsthand in Romania, Malawi and Lesotho has been humbling.

“From shoeboxes at Christmas to year-round life-changing projects like boreholes, pineapple farms and piggeries, Team Hope brings hope, dignity and opportunity to children and their communities.”

Team Hope’s Shoebox Appeal has delivered 2.8 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children across Eastern Europe and Africa since 2010.

While the shoeboxes bring joy, they also open doors for longer-term projects providing clean water, food security and education support. In 2025, as Team Hope marks its 15th anniversary, the charity focused more than ever on telling the story ‘beyond the box’.

Locally, plans are also underway to establish a Tyrone Team Hope Checking Centre in Omagh this Christmas, where volunteers can get involved in preparing shoeboxes for delivery overseas.

Two Omagh women, Mandy Chism and Katrina O’Neill, will lead the new centre, and a volunteer training afternoon will be held on Monday, September 15.

If you can’t make it along to the garden party next week (1pm until 7pm on Friday, September 12) but would still like to support Team Hope’s work, donations can be made securely at https://teamhopeie.enthuse.com/cf/team-hope-tea-party.

For more information on volunteering at the new Tyrone Centre or supporting Team Hope, email info@teamhope.ie or follow the charity on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok @TeamHopeIreland.