Celebrations as Tullywhisker lady turns 100

  • 22 December 2022
Celebrations as Tullywhisker lady turns 100
Centenarian, Winifred Allen received a special 100th Birthday card from king Charles and Queen Consort Camilla and has pictures taken with family members Kenneth and Maureen Allen during her birthday celebrations at Harold Mc Cauley House Nursing Home.JMG7
Thomas MaherBy Thomas Maher - 22 December 2022
1 minute read

