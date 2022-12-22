Celebrations as Tullywhisker lady turns 100

THE world has changed massively since Winifred Allen was born in 1922. The local lady recently celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family at Harold McCauley House.

Winifred is from a farming background and was born in the townland of Tulywhisker in 1922.

She grew up helping her mother and father around the family farm.

She would later train to become a nurse and work in the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, making the 30-mile journey every day on a bicycle to work and back.

Winifred ended up working at the hospital for several years and loved her job there.

While working at the hospital, Winifred met another nurse named Isaac Allen, also from farming stock, and the two formed a close friendship. She would later marry Issac and have three children with him.

Later, the pair moved to Omagh, where they would raise two boys, Kenny and Charles, and a girl, Elizabeth, together.

To this day, Kenny still lives in Omagh, with his family, while Elizabeth lives in England, and Charles moved further afield, where he is happily married in Australia.

During her marriage, Winifred worked as a child minder at her home in Omagh, and looked after a large number of children – some of whom she remains in contact with.

Issac and Winifred had many happy years together, until he sadly passed away at the young age of 60.

Winifred was a very active person up until her late 80s; still cycling and walking around the town.

Now in her 100th year, she said there is ‘no secret’ to her longevity, and regards herself as ‘lucky’.

However, Winifred does say that being active for most of her life has helped.

Last week, she celebrated turning 100 at Harold McCauley House, where she was surrounded by her friends and loving family.

Winifred also had a surprise visit from the Primary Three class of Omagh County Primary School, who sang a hearty rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ to her.

Winifred’s eldest son, Kenny, describes his dear mum as ‘a quiet woman’, who ‘is very unassuming’.

“The party was great,” he added. “A lot of mum’s family and friends were there, and we also had messages from her family living in both England and Australia.”