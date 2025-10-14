Celebrations as Victoria Bridge schools marks 65th anniversary

ST Eugene’s Primary School, which has stood sentinel in Victoria Bridge for over six decades, has celebrated the school’s 65th anniversary with a special mass – the first of a number of celebrations to mark the milestone.

Founded in 1960 by the amalgamation of Legfordrum and Liscreevenath primary schools, St Eugene’s has gone through its fair share of changes.

Beginning life with 54 pupils, the attendance dipped to just five at one point in the 1970s but, the school kept going, now boasts a healthy 82 children and 15 staff, including ten support staff.

Principal Laura Gormley is delighted with the celebrations.

“We had a beautiful school mass at St Theresa’s Church which was attended by staff, pupils and family; it was something of a double celebration as the parish of St Theresa’s is a century old this year. We had a choir and readings form the children, representing all different backgrounds and faiths.

“Afterwards there was a tea party which also had in attendance previous principals and staff members.

“Support has always been strong at St Eugene’s and we as a school are always very grateful for that support from the local community.”

Further celebrations are expected down the line with one event taking past pupils and staff down memory lane.

Principal Gormley continued, “We’re planning on an open night sometime before December, opening the school up to people so they can see how everything compared to 1960 with memorabilia and pictures which will hopefully evoke many happy memories.

“St Eugene’s main school building is the same and still in great condition, it’s the oldest in the Strabane area, but we have evolved and now boast one huge mobile, a sensory room, a poly tunnel and an impressive outdoor space among other improvements.”

And that’s not all, as the school will be having its annual Christmas show which will also pay tribute to St Eugene’s and its place in Victoria Bridge’s daily life.

Laura concluded, “It’s an absolute privilege to have the role of principal and be part of the school and it really hits home when things like this happen – just how much St Eugene’s means to everyone in Victoria Bridge and the school’s role for over 60 years. Here’s to 65 more years!”