Celebrations mark 20th anniversary of Strabane school’s opening

KNOCKAVOE School in Strabane has kicked off a series of events to mark its 20th anniversary.

First opening its doors on June 5, 2005, Knockavoe has grown into a cornerstone of special needs education in the region. Over the past two decades, thousands of pupils have passed through its halls.

From carousels and mini golf to interactive storytelling by Debutots, the school grounds were recently transformed into a vibrant hub of activity. Pupils and staff enjoyed a feast of tasty treats from burger vans and ice cream stalls, while local DJs Paul Carlin and DJ Cormac kept the energy high with a lively soundtrack.

“This was the first in our series of events marking the twentieth year of Knockavoe and we were determined this would be totally focused on the pupils and what they wanted,” said vice principal Grainne Dunne, an original staff member. “It was a really fun, relaxed day, the rain stayed off and everyone had a great time.”

Knockavoe began its journey with just 38 pupils. Today, the school supports 172 young people – a testament to its growing reputation as well as demand.

“Knockavoe first began twenty years ago with a cohort of 38 pupils which has grown into the current total of 172; we’re literally bursting at the seams,” Grainne explained. “The school has undergone many changes over the years, with repurposing of classrooms to accommodate our ever-expanding intake of pupils and other challenges. However we are in the process of having an extension built which will allow us to get back that room for pupils.

“There was a push a few years ago to try and relocate to the vacant Milltown Grammar site on the Liskey Road which, I’m sorry to say, didn’t happen. But we’re here and we make do with what is at our disposal and celebrate every day that Knockavoe exists and every achievement reached, no matter how small.”

More events are planned throughout the year to continue the anniversary celebrations, including an afternoon tea for past and present staff and parents at the end of the month, and a formal ball in October.

Reflecting on the deep connections formed within the school community, Grainne shared, “A lot of our pupils come to us at age three and stay until they’re nineteen and they’re just as heartbroken as the staff are when it comes to finally leave. That’s a long time for us and strong bonds are made in those years.

“All too often life happens and people lose touch so all the events planned to mark our twenty years in existence are an opportunity for everyone to touch base and re-strengthen those bonds, whether it be with past staff, pupils and their families. We’re looking forward to the next twenty years!”