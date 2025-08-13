Change of opening hours for Omagh uniform swap project

THE Omagh Uniform Exchange has announced a change to its opening hours.

Now in its sixth year, the exchange project opened last week at St Joseph’s Hall.

Hundreds of people attended in search of cheaper school uniforms for their children.

However, the organisers of the exchange say that due to ongoing works at the local hall, it has become difficult to operate safely during the day.

“After discussion, we’ve agreed the best way to keep everyone safe is to operate outside of the contractors’ working hours,” said a spokesperson.

“We will not open this Friday, Instead, we will open Tuesday 19th August and Friday 22nd August from 5pm–9pm.

“Evening openings will allow us to manage the space more effectively while ensuring the safety of all visitors and volunteers.”

The exchange organisers asked that people do not bring small children to the hall, unless they can be kept at their sides at all times.

“This is for their safety while works are ongoing. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding while we work through these temporary challenges. Thank you for continuing to support the Uniform Exchange,” added a spokesperson for the exchange organisers.